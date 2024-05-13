Fallen members of law enforcement remembered for their sacrifice in Washington, DC

Several members of law enforcement from Minnesota and western Wisconsin who were killed in the line of duty last year will be remembered and honored in several events this week surrounding the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“I don’t know if surreal even describes it,” said Dan Owen, father of fallen Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen. “When I first arrived at the stone and saw his name, it got pretty emotional right then.”

The more than 200 names of those killed in the line of duty were etched in stone this year at the memorial.

Deputy Owen, 44, was fatally shot back in April 2023, while responding to a domestic call in the town of Cyrus in West-Central Minnesota.

RELATED: Pope County Deputy Josh Owen laid to rest Saturday

“It’s an emotional journey,” said Dan Owen. “It’s an overload of empathy here.”

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson is also in Washington, D.C. this week to remember Deputy Katie Leising.

“The number of people I’ve run into are in shared grief and tragedy over last couple days is astounding,” Sheriff Knudson said.

Twenty-nine-year-old Deputy Leising was fatally shot back in May of 2023, while handling a call about a possible drunk driver in Glenwood City, Wisconsin.

RELATED: Hundreds gather to honor St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising as she’s laid to rest

“She had just a spirit for life and spirit for helping others,” Sheriff Knudson said. “We will carry on Katie’s spirit.”

A candlelight vigil begins at 7 p.m. central on Monday at The National Mall.