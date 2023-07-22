Fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin laid to rest Saturday

On Saturday morning, fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin will be laid to rest at a private funeral and burial with military honors.

Fargo Police Department will escort the body of Officer Jake Wallin along a two-and-a-half-hour procession route to Pequot Lakes. The procession is expected to arrive at 9 a.m. at Pequot Lakes High School where his funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m.

If the public would like to pay their respects on Saturday, officials are asking they do so with signs, flags or a friendly wave, but not to attend the service.

RELATED: Funeral set for slain Fargo officer; Walz orders flags at half-staff

Officer Wallin was killed on July 15 by a man who shot at officers from a car while they were responding to a crash scene.

Two other officers were injured in the incident; Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes are currently in serious condition at the hospital.

RELATED: Fargo officer’s death ‘rocks’ hometown community in St. Michael, Minnesota

The procession will depart from Fargo making a loop around the Fargo Police Headquarters and going through Motley, Baxter and Nisswa on the way to the final resting place of Pequot Lakes.

Officials are asking people to not park vehicles on the side of the highway to watch the procession but have suggested these safe areas to pay respects:

Baxter: Dellwood Drive frontage road.

Nisswa: The grassy area near downtown.

Pequot Lakes: Anywhere along Patriot Avenue.

A public celebration of life for Officer Wallin will take place in Fargo on Wednesday, July 26 at 1 p.m. at Scheels Arena.

RELATED: Gunman had 1,800 rounds of ammo as he launched ‘murderous barrage of fire’ on Fargo police officers