Faith leaders offer support, resources as immigration enforcement rules change

Federal immigration authorities are now allowed to target sensitive locations for arrests. President Trump’s executive order reversed Biden Administration policy and the Department of Homeland Security’s new directive removes certain protections, allowing enforcement actions in places like schools and houses of worship.

While Immigration and Customs Enforcement St. Paul Field Office did not respond to our requests about whether there have been detainments in this region, faith leaders are preparing for the possibility.

“The first reaction was for our community; how do we commit to doing this work, to creating this place of belonging and welcome in spite of [the order] and that has been hard to begin with,” said Rev. Hierald Osorto, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. “It just gets harder.”

His church is a central hub for the East Phillips neighborhood in Minneapolis.

“There’s a lot of anxiety being created, a lot of noise that we’re experiencing,” he said. “This community keeps showing up in ways that resists falling into a place of just despair, [instead] saying we’re going to live our lives fully and we are going to celebrate each other and we’re going to gather as a community.”

He sat down with Rabbi Arielle Lekach-Rosenberg from Shir Tikvah in Minneapolis and Deacon Rex McKee from St. John The Evangelist Episcopal Church to share how the order has affected faith communities.

“We’re working really hard with our community to understand the changing topography, changing landscape of this moment,” said Lekach-Rosenberg. “It’s my responsibility to figure out how do we organize ourselves to continue to keep our neighbors safe.”

McKee explained his faith community has been conducting educational events to ensure those who are affected by the order know their rights.

“Even if they are undocumented, the constitution does provide them a number of safety nets that they need to know about,” said McKee. They don’t have to speak, for example, if an ICE person comes and asks them a question unless he or she shows them a search warrant signed by a judge.”

Osorto has been attending daily webinars to figure out how to support his congregation. He has also been answering questions from community members who come to the church seeking more information.

“The question around what happens to my children and what do I need to do? The question around what if all of a sudden I don’t come back, what happens to my belonging?” he said. “Honestly, I don’t think I knew that answer four weeks ago and then I learned how to think about those things that I’ve taken for granted myself.”

They each said they’re focused on creating a sanctuary for their communities despite the uncertainty ahead.

“We don’t have to actually ignore our grief or ignore our fear but by taking time to attend to it, we can move through it and back into a place of action,” said Lekach-Rosenberg.

Osorto is adamant about creating a safe space and focusing on the joy within the community right now.

“Sanctuary will exist, it will continue to exist, it will always exist because my main purpose here is to make sure that everyone, everyone feels safe and that they belong,” he said.

A DHS spokesperson issued a statement that was in part about the executive order last month. It read, “This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens—including murders and rapists—who have illegally come into our country. Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense.

“The Biden-Harris Administration abused the humanitarian parole program to indiscriminately allow 1.5 million migrants to enter our country. This was all stopped on day one of the Trump Administration. This action will return the humanitarian parole program to its original purpose of looking at migrants on a case-by-case basis.”

