Traffic conditions back to normal on eastbound I-94 in St. Paul after lunch hour slowdown

An incident on I-94 in St. Paul caused traffic to slow down in the eastbound lanes during the early afternoon hours on Thursday.

A 511 map showed slowdowns were reported from the Fairview Avenue area past the Highway 280 exit heading into Minneapolis. According to electronic signs, the right lane was closed due to an incident, but there was no immediate word of what the incident was, or if anyone was injured.

Delays of 10 minutes were reported.

Around the same time, more slowdowns were reported on I-394 in Minneapolis. There, 511 showed a crash between Dunwoody Boulevard and I-94. Multiple vehicles could be seen pulled off to the side of the highway.

