Extreme fire danger continues Monday; air quality alerts issued for much of Minnesota
Red flag warnings are in effect across nearly all of Minnesota and much of western Wisconsin for Monday as conditions continue to be prime for fires to easily spread.
Under a red flag warning, fires can not only spread quickly but also grow out of control due to warm temperatures, gusty conditions and low relative humidity. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.
If a red flag warning is in effect for your county, you shouldn’t burn, and make sure any recent burning is completely out. In addition, the Department of Natural Resources won’t issue or activate open burning permits, and campfires are also discouraged.
The entire state of Minnesota is under extreme risk for fire danger, according to the Minnesota DNR, which says the following 80 counties are under the red flag warning:
- Aitkin
- Anoka
- Becker
- Beltrami
- Benton
- Big Stone
- Blue EArth
- Brown
- Carlton
- Carver
- Cass
- Chippewa
- Chisago
- Clay
- Clearwater
- Cook
- Cottonwood
- Crow Wing
- Dakota
- Douglas
- Faribault
- Freeborn
- Goodhue
- Grant
- Hennepin
- Hubbard
- Isanti
- Itasca
- Jackson
- Kanabec
- Kandiyohi
- Kittson
- Koochiching
- Lac Qui Parle
- Lake
- Lake of the Woods
- Le Sueur
- Lincoln
- Lyon
- Mahnomen
- Marshall
- Martin
- McLeod
- Meeker
- Mille Lacs
- Morrison
- Murray
- Nicollet
- Nobles
- Norman
- Otter Tail
- Pennington
- Pine
- Pipestone
- Polk
- Pope
- Ramsey
- Red Lake
- Redwood
- Renville
- Rice
- Rock
- Roseau
- St. Louis
- Scott
- Sherburne
- Sibley
- Stearns
- Steele
- Stevens
- Swift
- Todd
- Traverse
- Wadena
- Waseca
- Washington
- Watonwan
- Wilkin
- Wright
- Yellow Medicine
In addition, the Wisconsin DNR says the following 21 counties are under a red flag warning from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.:
- Ashland
- Barron
- Bayfield
- Burnett
- Douglas
- Dunn
- Florence
- Forest
- Iron
- Langlade
- Lincoln
- Marinette
- Oneida
- Pierce
- Polk
- Price
- Rusk
- Sawyer
- St. Croix
- Vilas
- Washburn
In addition to fire danger, an air quality alert has also been issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. That alert takes effect at noon and runs through 9 p.m. Another alert may be issued on Tuesday.
The MPCA says ground-level ozone levels will be high during the afternoon hours, and they expect air quality to reach the orange AQI category. An orange level means the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, and anyone in that category means they should limit their time outdoors, as well as heavy exertion.
According to the MPCA, the area falling under the alert includes the Twin Cities metro, as well as the cities of Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, St. Cloud, Ortonville, Mankato, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead and Roseau, as well as the Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake and Red Lake tribal nations.
The agency says to reduce pollution, you should lower the number of times you use your vehicle, and to also fill up your gas tank at dawn or dusk. You should also delay using any gas-powered lawn and garden equipment and avoid backyard fires.
CLICK HERE for more information on the alert.