Extreme fire danger continues Monday; air quality alerts issued for much of Minnesota

The weekend was sun-filled and eventually turned hot on Mother's Day. Gusty winds also elevated the fire risk, and that risk remains today as hot and dry weather is expected to continue.

Red flag warnings are in effect across nearly all of Minnesota and much of western Wisconsin for Monday as conditions continue to be prime for fires to easily spread.

Under a red flag warning, fires can not only spread quickly but also grow out of control due to warm temperatures, gusty conditions and low relative humidity. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.

If a red flag warning is in effect for your county, you shouldn’t burn, and make sure any recent burning is completely out. In addition, the Department of Natural Resources won’t issue or activate open burning permits, and campfires are also discouraged.

The entire state of Minnesota is under extreme risk for fire danger, according to the Minnesota DNR, which says the following 80 counties are under the red flag warning:

Aitkin

Anoka

Becker

Beltrami

Benton

Big Stone

Blue EArth

Brown

Carlton

Carver

Cass

Chippewa

Chisago

Clay

Clearwater

Cook

Cottonwood

Crow Wing

Dakota

Douglas

Faribault

Freeborn

Goodhue

Grant

Hennepin

Hubbard

Isanti

Itasca

Jackson

Kanabec

Kandiyohi

Kittson

Koochiching

Lac Qui Parle

Lake

Lake of the Woods

Le Sueur

Lincoln

Lyon

Mahnomen

Marshall

Martin

McLeod

Meeker

Mille Lacs

Morrison

Murray

Nicollet

Nobles

Norman

Otter Tail

Pennington

Pine

Pipestone

Polk

Pope

Ramsey

Red Lake

Redwood

Renville

Rice

Rock

Roseau

St. Louis

Scott

Sherburne

Sibley

Stearns

Steele

Stevens

Swift

Todd

Traverse

Wadena

Waseca

Washington

Watonwan

Wilkin

Wright

Yellow Medicine

In addition, the Wisconsin DNR says the following 21 counties are under a red flag warning from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.:

Ashland

Barron

Bayfield

Burnett

Douglas

Dunn

Florence

Forest

Iron

Langlade

Lincoln

Marinette

Oneida

Pierce

Polk

Price

Rusk

Sawyer

St. Croix

Vilas

Washburn

In addition to fire danger, an air quality alert has also been issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. That alert takes effect at noon and runs through 9 p.m. Another alert may be issued on Tuesday.

The MPCA says ground-level ozone levels will be high during the afternoon hours, and they expect air quality to reach the orange AQI category. An orange level means the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, and anyone in that category means they should limit their time outdoors, as well as heavy exertion.

According to the MPCA, the area falling under the alert includes the Twin Cities metro, as well as the cities of Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, St. Cloud, Ortonville, Mankato, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead and Roseau, as well as the Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake and Red Lake tribal nations.

The agency says to reduce pollution, you should lower the number of times you use your vehicle, and to also fill up your gas tank at dawn or dusk. You should also delay using any gas-powered lawn and garden equipment and avoid backyard fires.

CLICK HERE for more information on the alert.