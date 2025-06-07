Extra patrols at Boom Island starting Friday after recent shooting that killed 1, injured 6

Minneapolis Park Police is stepping up patrols at Boom Island Park after a Sunday evening shooting that killed one woman and injured six people. When officers arrived, there were at least 100 people in the park.



Starting on Friday, park police will launch a new effort by patrolling Boom Island Park from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily for more than two weeks. They installed a camera on Monday.



“I think there needs to be a little bit more of a coordinated effort along the parkway in general. Just have some regular patrols,” Torri Hoeschler, a Minneapolis resident, said.



The park board said the patrols will end June 22. Then, they’ll determine next steps.

RELATED: 1 dead, 6 hurt during shooting and aftermath at Boom Island Park; ‘hundreds’ of evidence pieces found



“I’m very comfortable here, honestly. So I haven’t felt unsafe at all,” Minnesotan Tom Dicke said.



“‘I’m a therapist, so my thinking is, oh, people that are coming to the park and are doing something out of anger is because you have some anger and there’s some issue going on,” Kristin Rodreick Wilson, a Minneapolis resident, said.

While not everyone has the same experience, police have stepped up their presence to address recent violence at parks.

“Right after Twilight, that’s when you’ll start to hear at least a lot of the shenanigans. Start to hear the drag racing, start to hear the firecrackers, start to hear gunshots,” said Hoeschler.



Minnesotans say enjoying the park comes with staying vigilant.



“You need to be aware of your surroundings and understand that things are going to be different at different times of the day, and pay attention,” Wilson said.

The park board’s communication team declined to do an on-camera interview Friday about the added patrols.