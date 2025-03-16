Extra DWI patrols on the roads for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

With St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in full swing, law enforcement is keeping a close eye on the roads. Officials are reminding everyone to plan ahead and avoid driving under the influence — extra patrols are out looking for impaired drivers.

According to the Department of Public Safety, there were 438 impaired driving arrests during last year’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend. During that time frame, there have also been 10 deaths in the last five years.

This year, BCA data shows that from Friday to Sunday morning, there have been at least 120 DWI arrests in the state, with at least seven DWI-related crashes.

Lt. Mike Lee with State Patrol says it’s one of the worst feelings for law enforcement to arrive at a crash scene and later have to share bad news about the aftermath.

He shared a story about an incident he can’t forget where the driver was speeding, and it ended in a rollover crash.

“When I left the scene, I had to go to the hospital to tell the driver his passenger had died and he was under arrest for criminal vehicular operations,” he said. “I later found out that the passenger was his best friend.”