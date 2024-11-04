Explosion at storage unit near Bagley injures 5 kids and adult man, propane and cigarette likely cause

On Monday, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch received a call about an explosion and fire at a storage unit north of Bagley around 12:30 p.m.

When deputies and police arrived, they found one man and five children between the ages of six and 14 with burns from an explosion.

The sheriff’s office says they believe that a propane tank had been leaking in the metal storage unit, and when the doors opened and the man lit a cigarette, it caused an explosion.

People in the area helped the six victims until first responders arrived, the sheriff’s office says, and all six injured people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

The sheriff’s office says they do not know the conditions of the victims.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the incident.