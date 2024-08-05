Experts weigh in as Gov. Walz is considered for Harris’ vice presidential pick

Gov. Tim Walz is one of three vice presidential nominee contenders who reportedly met with Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday for an interview.



Sources tell ABC News the vice president is meeting with three leading contenders who could land a spot on the November ballot: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.



“It’s really Kamala Harris making a decision, a rational carefully considered decision, but also a gut check. ‘Is this someone I can spend a lot of time with for four years?’” University of Minnesota political science expert Larry Jacobs said.



Jacobs explained these closed-door meetings are basically personal interviews.



Harris needs to assess if she can work with the elected officials in every situation from crisis moments to social events.



“’Is this someone who shares my philosophy, my values, my core policy positions?’ That’s going to be very important,” Jacobs said.



Jacobs said Gov. Walz has a chance to be selected to stand by Harris’ side noting his 12 years of experience serving as an elected official in Washington.



“That is very important. Kamala Harris needs her vice president, if she were elected, to arrive in Washington and hit the ground running,” Jacobs said. “She can’t wait for a year for the vice president to figure things out.”

Jacobs explained that this experience put Gov. Walz on the map, so he’ll benefit from the outcome whether he’s chosen or not.

“Tim Walz is a big national name now so he’s gained this notoriety around the country,” Jacobs said. “If Harris were to win, [Walz] moving to Washington to be Secretary of Education or one of the other departments. I suspect that his name would be floated in 2028 as a candidate, either for president or perhaps for vice president.”

Political experts said if Walz is tapped to be Harris’ running mate, his life will drastically change very quickly, with campaigning, being protected by the Secret Service, and the possibility of moving to Washington, D.C.