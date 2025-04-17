Experts predicting longer allergy season as spring weather arrives

Health experts predict a longer allergy season as the symptoms of spring start to hit Minnesotans.

The excitement of spring is met with the dread of allergy season, and what’s making Minnesotans miserable is lurking in the air.

Tiny particles of pollen dance in the wind, too small for the naked eye to see.

“This seems like it’s gotten worse this year for some odd reason,” said Sami Bouzrara, who suffers from allergies. “Scratchy throat, stuffy nose and itchy eyes.”

Dr. Pramod Kelkar’s specialty at Allina Health is allergies.

“Because of climate change, we are seeing that the allergy season is extended for about four weeks in March and four weeks in the fall time,” Dr. Kelkar said. “We are blessed with beautiful outdoors with so many trees, but tree pollens can be really big time allergen in springtime.”

Tree pollen is not easy to track.

The Minnesota Department of Health says pollen collection research is labor-intensive and expensive.

The state agency used to collect pollen data through a partnership with the Clinical Research Institute, but that ended several years ago.



“Tree pollen can travel 200 miles, 300 miles, so your backyard may not have trees, but the pollen can come from somewhere and still create problems,” Dr. Kelkar said. “There may be other factors affecting your symptoms like environmental pollution, irritants, volatile organic compounds, smoke exposure and diesel exhaust.”

Dr. Kelkar explained it can be difficult to identify the difference between allergies and a cold. He mentioned cold and flu symptoms are associated with a fever, headache or body aches, and the symptoms typically improve within a couple of weeks.



The good news is that many medications like antihistamines, steroid nose sprays and antihistamine eye drops to treat allergies are available over the counter.

Experts suggest consulting a pharmacist for guidance.