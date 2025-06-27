Expert: Options for student loan borrowers facing garnishment

A new analysis reveals a record number of student loan borrowers have payments 90 days or more past due, and many could be weeks away from defaulting.

A TransUnion study shows that about one in three borrowers could face loans in default.

After about nine months of missed payments, your student loans could go into default. What could come next is the garnishment of 15% of your income after taxes.

The federal government does not need a court order to start garnishing wages.

Experts explained that historically, this has not been common, but it’s unknown if that will change this summer.

Andrew Walker, Walker & Walker bankruptcy law expert, explained what borrowers can do if they’re stuck in this situation.

“There’s an opportunity to ask the Department of Education for a hearing if you can prove that you were involuntarily terminated from a job and haven’t been working for 12 months at the new job,” Walker said. “If you can prove that it’s an undue hardship, that also stops it.”

Walker explained that another option is consolidating your student loans, but there is a fee.

“They add 18% of the pre principal balance back to the principal again, which can be a lot, if you owe $80,000 in student loans,” Walker said. “That can be self-defeating, but that is an option. You can also ask for something called rehabilitation, which works pretty similar to the way they do consolidation.”

Walker explained that borrowers struggling to make payments can try to get rid of them altogether by discharging their student loans in bankruptcy.

“People who have made some effort to pay on them and have graduated at least 10 years ago or longer and are living paycheck to paycheck can often discharge their student loans in bankruptcy,” he said. “Anyone who is interested in attempting to discharge their student loans in bankruptcy, we’d be happy to talk to them. We offer a free consultation that there’s no fees for that work unless we successfully discharge the student loans.”

Wages cannot be garnished while loans are in forbearance, deferment, or an income-driven repayment plan.

Borrowers in default will get a 30-day notice before garnishment begins.

Read the full Walker & Walker Law Offices student loan advice HERE.