Expecting parents have questions about the impact of tariffs on essential baby goods

The tariff standoff with China is already impacting the prices of some of the most essential baby products for families.

At “Baby Grand” in St. Louis Park, they specialize in everything from pacifiers and sippy cups to trade wars.

“We expect to see changes,” said co-owner Joe Roedler.

Roedler says lots of customers have questions about changing prices and availability due to rising tariffs. They even ended up putting out a notice to customers on their website explaining the ever-changing landscape. He says car seats and strollers could be impacted the most.

“There are really no other factories outside China set up to deal with product testing like China is,” he said.

For instance, one of their top-selling strollers was $899 a few weeks ago, but the manufacturer raised the price, and it’s now selling for $1,199. Roedler says they are doing their best to work with customers like “grandfathering in” prices on certain items and working out payment plans with customers.