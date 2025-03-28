Expanded routes, new bus lines could augment Metro Transit service by 40%

Metro Transit is aiming to expand its service by 40%.

This week, the Metropolitan Council endorsed the agency’s Network Now plan that will lead to big changes for riders over the next few years.

One of the biggest goals is making transit more available, and Metro Transit says that comes straight from rider feedback.

“More people are riding all day, not just for commuting purposes,” said Adam Harrington, Metro Transit’s director of service development.

Harrington says more than 70 routes could be expanded, including during weekends, late nights, and midday. Plus, the agency is looking at adding cities for the on-demand Micro Transit service.

“Our goal is to add two more of those services in suburban areas,” Harrington said.

The plans also include extending the new Gold Line into Minneapolis while opening two additional bus rapid transit lines this year.

“It affects our entire system and really identifies what kinds of service improvements we can make between this year out to 2027,” Harrington said.

With expansion on the horizon, Metro Transit says the projects will come as resources allow. With millions in public dollars on the line, Harrington admits seeking a profit isn’t the end goal.

“Transit doesn’t make money. A lot of it is subsidized service, but we’re trying to provide an effective and efficient service so that it is a good value to the taxpayer,” Harrington said.

The latest transit finance report from the Met Council shows a more than $200 million increase in the budget forecast for the next decade. For perspective, last year’s fares only covered about 8% of operational costs. The Met Council says the new metro area sales tax “addresses a structural deficit in transit operating funding in the region”

“We look at our whole network and how we can leverage that three-quarters-cent sales tax to really advance our system and provide more convenience to our customers,” Harrington said.