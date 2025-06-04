EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Harding Smith responds to felony criminal charges against him

A well-known community leader addressed the felony criminal charges against him in an exclusive interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Tuesday.

Bishop Harding Smith is president of the violence intervention organization “Minnesota Acts Now” (MAN).

He was joined by criminal defense attorney Jordan Kushner for the interview. The pair vehemently denies the accusations against Smith.

Prosecutors accuse Smith of failing to pay his employees their required wages and falsely reporting how much he paid them.

According to court documents, in May and June of 2023, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office received wage theft complaints from former MAN employees.

An ensuing Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau investigation determined that between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, Smith was reporting to Hennepin County that he paid MAN’s employees $35 per hour, but he actually paid them less, the complaint states.

Smith did not deny that he paid his workers less, describing a pay range based on experience.

Renée Cooper: “You are saying that employees were not paid $35 an hour, but you did sign the contract that said employees would be paid $35 an hour…”

Bishop Harding Smith: “Up to.”

Jordan Kushner: “The understanding of the contract was, “up to.” Bishop Smith had conversations with people involved in administering the contract and was told it was okay. And so, hopefully, we’ll be able to produce that evidence at trial.”

“And so the understanding that we had is different from what’s being put out there today,” Smith continued.

The criminal complaint also alleges Smith misused $150,000, in part, to buy property and a van. Smith said the property is a youth center and the van is also used by his team.

“There was not a dime that came to me, and we never benefited from any work that people volunteered,” he said.

Asked if he believes he misrepresented the use of county taxpayer dollars, Smith replied, “No, I did not, I did not… I’m an honorable man.”

See the extended interview with Bishop Harding Smith and attorney Jordan Kushner below:

Daniel Borgertpoepping, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, provided the following statement in response:

“The detailed complaint filed last week regarding the contract with Hennepin County speaks for itself. The matter should be – and will be – litigated in court.”