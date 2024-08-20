Ex-MPD officer Thomas Lane expected to be released from prison Tuesday

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane, who was convicted in connection with the killing of George Floyd, is expected to be released from prison on Tuesday.

Lane, 41, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in May of 2022.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed he would be brought to the state for his release, though it did not give a timeline for when he would return. The agency added that Wisconsin would be in charge of his supervision after release.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison and three years in state prison. The sentences were served at the same time, with the state allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence in federal prison in Colorado.

As previously reported, Lane finished his federal sentence in April.

