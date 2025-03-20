Propane line leak in Rosemount shuts down portion of Highway 52, causes 2 home evacuations

Officials are responding to a propane line leak at Flint Hills Resources in Rosemount.

Fire officials responded to the 15100 block of Highway 52 around 2:40 p.m. on a report of a brush fire, according to the City of Rosemount.

A substance leak was discovered by responding crews, and a perimeter was established.

Around 8:45 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Pipeline Safety (MNOps) said the propane line had been isolated and pressure levels were dropping, meaning the leak has likely been contained.

Two families near the refinery were evacuated from their homes, Rosemount officials said.

The source of the leak was determined to be a propane line leak by Flint Hills Resources.

Clayton Avenue (Highway 52) and 145th Street East are closed to all traffic until tomorrow around 10 a.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Northbound traffic on Highway 52 must exit at County Road 46 and southbound traffic must exit at County Road 42.

A post on X from Gov. Walz says everyone in the area is safe.

“The safety and well-being of our residents remains our foremost concern and top priority,” said Fire Chief Kip Springer. “We are grateful for the cooperation and effective collaboration with Flint Hills Resources, whose expertise played a crucial role in resolving this situation promptly.”