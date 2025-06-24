Essentia Health says Medicaid cuts could mean rural hospital closures

The U.S. Senate could be days away from voting on Medicaid cuts that could affect millions of people.

Republican lawmakers argue the cuts will reduce federal spending and create a more sustainable budget. The bill imposes stricter eligibility requirements, caps on Medicaid contributions and incentives to work or volunteer to reduce fraud and misuse of benefits.

Essentia Health is one of the leading hospitals in rural Minnesota, where about one in four people rely on Medicaid.

The CEO, Dr. David Herman, tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that federal funding cuts could lead to a loss of tens of millions of dollars per year at the very least.

Dr. Herman predicts the lack of coverage could lead to an increase in sicker patients, busier emergency rooms, hospital closures and challenges retaining staff.

