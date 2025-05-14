EPA delays compliance deadline, announces intention to rescind regulation of some types of PFAs

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced upcoming changes to federal regulations surrounding PFAS in drinking water, and delayed the deadline for water systems to comply with maximum limits of two types of the ‘forever chemicals’ that federal officials said they would continue to enforce as set under the previous administration.

The announcement came down on Wednesday.

State health officials say PFAS can cause a number of health concerns, including developmental effects, like low birth weight in infants.

“It won’t really change anything for Lake Elmo,” said the city’s Special Projects Manager Clark Schroeder.

“We’re going to continue on the path to develop our treatment plants and implement them, funded from the 3M settlement grant that goes towards the east metro.”

The city is starting with a well on the northeast side. Schroeder said, right now, it’s rarely operational because it has elevated levels of PFAS.

“That well will be operational with the treatment plant this summer. The south treatment plant will be in the next couple years,” he said.

These plans were all in motion before the EPA made its Wednesday announcement that public utilities have more time to comply with PFAS regulations set during the Biden administration, pushing the deadline from 2029 to 2031.

“We would meet the original guidance,” Schroeder said.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Wednesday said 22 community water systems across the state currently have elevated levels of PFAS of the two types of PFAs that the EPA confirmed it intends to regulate as is. That’s down from 24 water systems a year ago.

In a statement, Dave Hokanson with MDH’s Drinking Water Protection Section said, despite the deadline shift, “…MDH will continue its work with public water systems to reduce PFAS levels in drinking water, address health risks, and meet federal standards as promptly as possible.”

“Extending the timeline, I think, is good. I think it’s an understanding of the supply chain issues that all these municipalities in the nation are going to face simultaneously. I think it’s realistic for us to be able to supply that by 2031,” Schroeder said.

We reached out to a few other cities with elevated levels of PFAS on MDH’s list.

The city manager in Hastings said he was confident the city would start construction as scheduled this summer on the first of three water treatment facilities being planned. He added that it’s possible the city could delay the other two facilities some, because it was a tight timeline to begin with.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency declined to comment on this report.

