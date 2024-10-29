Environmental advocacy groups encourage Minnesotans to vote for amendment aimed at green project funding

More than 100 environmental and conservation groups across the state are asking Minnesotans to vote “yes” for Minnesota Amendment 1.

The amendment is a constitutional amendment that earmarks lottery money for environmental causes, and it’s up for renewal for the first time in 25 years.

Since 1991, the system has delivered more than a billion dollars for green projects like the purchase of land, the construction of trails as well as fish and wildlife habitats. Now, voters have to decide if that will continue.

Hamline University Political Science Professor David Schultz says one of the biggest challenges this ballot issue might face is that voters are unfamiliar with it. The amendment needs more than 50% of “yes” votes to pass. If a voter skips the question, it counts as a “no.”

“If you show up and only vote for the president, but don’t vote on the lottery saying ‘I don’t want to be bothered with that topic,’ then your decision not to vote counts as a ‘no,'” he said.

If the lottery amendment doesn’t pass, the fate of the designated funds could be at the mercy of the state Legislature.