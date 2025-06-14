Emmer, Klobuchar discuss financial impact of budget bill

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” of 2025 passed by the U.S. House is now in the hands of the U.S. Senate.

While in Washington, D.C. this week, KSTP’s chief political reporter Tom Hauser interviewed House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, whose job it was to make sure it had the votes to pass.

Emmer told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he’s not concerned about a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimate that it will greatly increase the national debt over 10 years.

“Well, actually, I do know that I believe it was the CBO, the same organization when this original tax cuts and jobs act was passed in 2017. They said it was going to create a $1.5 trillion hole … they were $1.5 trillion off,” Emmer said.

Economists still debate the impact that the 2017 budget had on the deficit.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she believes the CBO projection that it will add $3 trillion to the deficit, including interest on the debt.

“I would like to see a bill that actually did something on the deficit, and that’s a hard thing to do, but this bill adds so much money, like $3 trillion to the debt, and because of that it has triggered Medicare cuts,” Klobuchar said. “Once you hit a certain amount of money in debt, it actually triggers Medicare cuts. It’s going to hurt rural hospitals, not to mention Medicaid cuts that are in there. So what I would do, I would reduce the tax cuts on the wealthiest so they’re paying their fair share. I would keep in place on people making under $400,000 a year. So it’s not like I wouldn’t agree with some of the bill. But it’s just that on those upper ends, the issue is that is really adding to the debt.”

The Senate is already in the process of making some changes to the bill.

