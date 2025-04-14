Emily Koski drops out of Minneapolis mayoral race

City Council Member Emily Koski announced on Monday morning she is dropping out of the race for Minneapolis mayor.

In a news release, Koski said her decision “comes after deep reflection on the challenges of running an authentic, community-focused campaign within Minneapolis’ current political climate.”

“But I’ve come to a hard truth: under the current political climate, I can’t be my authentic self and be a candidate in this race the way it demands,” she said in a statement.

She added other reasons include the burden of fundraising, the toxicity of local politics and the personal strain of balancing public service, motherhood and campaigning.

Koski announced her campaign in December.

While no longer on the ballot, Koski said she is committed to serving residents of Ward 11 as a City Council member. She also urged residents to make informed choices in the election.

Mayor Jacob Frey is running for re-election. State Sen. Omar Fateh, Rev. DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton have all announced campaigns to unseat him.