Elon Musk comments on new petition push for ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin

Elon Musk commented on his social media platform X “something to think about,” right above conservative commentator Ben Shapiro’s post urging President Donald Trump to pardon ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is serving prison time after being convicted on state and federal charges in George Floyd’s 2020 murder in south Minneapolis.

“There is one person that President Trump should pardon from federal charges forthwith — it would be incredibly controversial, but I think it’s absolutely necessary — that person is Derek Chauvin,” Shapiro said in his post on X.

Shapiro said Chauvin didn’t commit a crime, and Floyd died from other reasons.

A Hennepin County jury convicted Chauvin on charges that included second-degree murder.

During the trial, prosecutors played police body camera and bystander video that showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he was in the prone position and handcuffed on the ground.

“I get it there are people who still don’t believe that Derek Chauvin killed him,” said Paris Stevens, Floyd’s cousin.

Stevens said a presidential pardon shouldn’t happen since the judicial system spoke and sent Chauvin to prison.

“It just undermines the democracy — the justice system,” Stevens said. “It goes against the grain of democracy in itself; it’s disappointing.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the White House about Elon Musk’s post on X to see if he or the Trump Administration had any comment on a possible pardon for Chauvin.

The press office responded but had no comment on the record.

“I just so whole-heartedly believe it’s going to happen because of the individuals involved,” said Selwyn Jones, Floyd’s uncle. “This is going to set us back — in a big way if this happens.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted Chauvin in state court, released the following statement:

“Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in front of the whole world. He was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Minnesota state court by a jury of his peers and sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison. The Minnesota Supreme Court upheld his conviction. Trump has no power to pardon Chauvin’s state conviction. None. A pardon of Chauvin’s federal conviction would return him to Minnesota to serve the rest of his sentence in state prison. The only conceivable purpose would be to express yet more disrespect for George Floyd and more disrespect for the rule of law.”

Chauvin is currently held in federal prison, where he is serving his federal and state convictions.