Ellison says he went with ‘heart and my gut’ in deciding to attend rally

The aftermath of the shooting of two state lawmakers and their spouses inside their own homes early Saturday resulted in the state’s largest criminal manhunt in history.

It also instilled fear across the state while the gunman remained on the loose. Accordingly, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Minnesota State Patrol advised people to stay away from “No Kings” rallies across the state after they found “No Kings” flyers in the gunman’s vehicle.

RELATED: What to know about the shootings of 2 Minnesota lawmakers and the arrest of Vance Boelter

“Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers that happened overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution,” said Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic at a briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center on Saturday.

The biggest rally was scheduled for 11 a.m. with a march from the Cathedral of St. Paul to the Minnesota State Capitol. Governor Tim Walz, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan and Attorney General Keith Ellison were listed as the headliners to speak at the Capitol rally.

In an interview on Wednesday, Ellison explained why he was the only one of the three to show up as scheduled. We asked if he could have led by example and not shown up.

RELATED: Increased threats raise concerns about the safety of state lawmakers

“That did occur to me, it really did,” he said about possibly heeding DPS advice and not going. “But I knew some people were going. I mean, objective facts were yes, I could do that.”

Ultimately, Ellison joined 25,000 to 30,000 people who showed up at the Capitol. “He cannot intimidate us,” Ellison said of the gunman.

RELATED: Thousands gather in St. Paul for No King’s Day rally despite potential danger from suspected killer

That doesn’t mean Ellison didn’t have second thoughts about attending. “Look, I’m going to be honest with you. I’m not here to tell you I made the right choice. I’m not sure I did. I went with my heart and my gut.”

Ellison said he wanted to share positive words and a moment of silence for the Hortmans while also using the opportunity to criticize the Trump administration.

There were “No Kings” rallies in several locations around the state, and no major security incidents were reported.