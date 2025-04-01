Edina Police search for suspects after 300-pound metal bull statue is stolen

Edina Police are searching for the person who stole a life-sized bull statue.

The 300-pound stainless steel bull was taken from an Edina business, The District on Washington Avenue South, over the last few days.

The owner of the statue, Gregory Rich, named the bull Edwardo and is offering a reward to get it back.

“I don’t want to sound spiteful, but we’re offering $2,500 for Edwardo’s safe return, no questions asked, and I’m going to pay $5,000 if he’s returned and someone goes to jail,” Rich said.

Local scrap yards are on the lookout for the statue.

If you have any information on this crime, call Edina Police at 952-826-1610.