Eden Prairie’s Round Lake temporarily closes due to bacteria levels

City officials in Eden Prairie say Round Lake is temporarily closed to swimming due to bacteria levels in the water.

According to the city, routine testing done at metro area beaches shows the bacteria levels are unsafe.

The closure will remain in place until future tests show safe bacteria levels.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, this is the second local beach to close within the past week, as Schulze Lake in Eagan closed on Friday. The Minnesota Department of Health says it has received more than 60 reports of people getting sick after swimming in that lake, mainly vomiting and diarrhea.

According to health department officials, the symptoms are consistent with norovirus, and they’re asking anyone who is sick to stay out of the water for 72 hours to stop the spread of the virus.