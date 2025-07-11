Ectodermal Dysplasias patients fighting to get insurance coverage for necessary care

Minnesotans living with a rare genetic condition are fighting to get insurance coverage for medically necessary care.

Hannah McCormick from Cologne was born with a rare genetic condition, where things like skin, hair and teeth don’t develop properly. Only a few of her teeth ever came in.

“I have never bit into anything before, I never knew what it’s like to have a full set of teeth,” McCormick said.

Just last year, she finally had a life-changing surgery reconstructing her lower jaw with seven implants.

The pricetag topped six figures, which was all out of pocket. She says insurance denied her claims, calling it a “cosmetic procedure.”

“My parents pretty much sold their house that we grew up in to afford my dental work,” McCormick said.

It’s a similar story for many folks at the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias family conference, which was held Thursday in Bloomington.

Charley Richter lives with dentures and gave up playing what he calls “The insurance game.”

“It is very much a back and forth, the dental insurance says it’s a health thing, the health insurance says it’s a dental thing,” Richter noted.

For the 300 people at the conference, it feels like a lifeline, and the support that starts in Minnesota goes all the way to our nation’s capital.”

A bill called “Elsa” — the Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act — was introduced in May by Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and would provide the health insurance benefits.

“I’ve been to Capitol Hill several times,” said Karl Nelsen, board president for the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias. “Moving forward together, we build our voice to try to overcome these little mountains.”

The group has been fighting to treat anomalies or defects of the eyes, ears, teeth, mouth or jaw, so people like McCormick can get surgeries that will change their lives without devastating their wallets.

“It is a human right to bite into foods,” McCormick said.