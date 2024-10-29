ECMO machine saves St. Paul man’s life

It’s a machine the size of a breadbox, but it’s making an enormous difference for patients at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center. Now, the center is expanding what’s known as its ECMO program for cardiac arrest patients.

Kristin and Clayton Howatt from St. Paul had never heard of an ECMO machine until one saved Clayton’s life in June after he had gone into cardiac arrest.

“It’s a cliche, but when you go through something like this, you are thankful every day for having a normal life,” Clayton said.

“It’s the machine that brought him back to me,” said Kristin.

ECMO machines are pumps that can temporarily provide heart and lung function during cardiac arrest and when time is of the essence, it is one of the most efficient ways to provide blood flow throughout the body.

The University of Minnesota Medical Center was one of the first to start using this technology regularly when it launched its ECMO program back in 2015 and now it is continuing to expand.

“This is the next step to save more lives, ” said Dr. Jason Bartos with the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

As for Clayton Howatt, he spent four days hooked up to the ECMO machine and another week recovering in the hospital. His goal was to eventually get back out on the ice as his daughter’s hockey coach — in August, he finally did.

“It’s just a miracle. The improvement was miraculous. It’s not 100%, but I’m close,” he said.

According to the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center, their ECMO program has helped increase survival rates for cardiac arrest from 12% to 35%.