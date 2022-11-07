Early voting centers open through Monday ahead of 2022 election

Monday is the last day to vote early before Tuesday’s elections, and the Secretary of State’s Office says more than half a million Minnesotans have cast their ballots so far.

While there’s still time to vote early, it is expected to get busy, which is typical right before an election.

Early voting centers across the state will be open Monday, and some will have extended hours. The Early Voting Center in Minneapolis will be open until 5 p.m. Monday.

So far, election officials say there have been about 40,000 ballots cast in Minneapolis, which is on pace from 2018.

“As far as turnout goes, we’re just always excited to be one of the leading cities and one of the leading states in the nation, and so it’s always fun when we get to set records and break records. So, I’m hoping we still have a lot more people that are going to come out and see us at the early vote centers and get their mail ballots turned in,” said Katie Smith, the Minneapolis Director of Elections and Voter Services.

If you still need to register to vote, you can do that at your early voting location Monday or at your polling place on Election Day. You’ll just need to bring proof of where you live, such as a driver’s license or a bill.

If you still have your mail-in ballot, you’ll need to drop that off by Tuesday at 3 p.m.

“We’re really getting down to the wire here with the election on Tuesday, so for anyone that still has their mail ballot at home, we really encourage you to go ahead and get that dropped off. We recommend now that you drop it off in-person. You can bring it in to any of our early vote centers, and then on Election Day, you can bring it here to the Elections and Voter Services Office, but it’s due by 3 p.m.,” Smith said.

Polls will be open Tuesday for Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

