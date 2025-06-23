Eagan police first in Minnesota using ‘Grappler’ tool to help stop pursuits

Stopping the police chase before it even starts.



The Eagan Police Department is the first department in the state of Minnesota to use the Grappler.

The device shoots out a net from the front squad car and grabs the back tire of a suspect’s vehicle, bringing it to a stop.

So far this year, the Eagan Police Department has had nine pursuits; last year, they had 23.

“We can use it as a preemptive measure where you can actually grapple a vehicle before the pursuit even begins,” Sgt. Rich Evans with Eagan Police said. “I would say many of those, and it would [have] stopped them sooner and more effectively and been safer to use in that capacity.”

Eagan police have two Grapplers on squad cars, each costing $5,000.