Eagan native returns to duty after being shot on patrol in Fargo

The Fargo Police Department posted a video on social media of Officer Tyler Hawes from earlier this week as he went back out on duty.

“I just really want to say thank you for all the support you guys gave us over the last 18 months,” Hawes said.

Heartbreak struck Fargo, North Dakota, back in July 2023 after a suspect reportedly opened fire, killing one police officer and critically injuring two other officers in a shooting.

Officer Hawes grew up in Eagan, playing high school varsity baseball in 2019 before joining the force in Fargo.

The Fargo police officers were responding to a traffic crash on July 14 when the department said a 37-year-old gunman, who wasn’t involved in the accident, opened fire.

Hawes credits fellow officer Jake Wallin, who grew up in St. Michael, Minn., for trying to stop the gunman before Wallin was fatally wounded himself.

“What Jake did was heroic,” Hawes said. “He fired a shot, he tried to bring the fight to the guy, he distracted him long enough for Zach to get shots on him.”

Officer Zach Robinson, the department said, eventually ended the threat by shooting the gunman.

Over the last 18 months, Hawes underwent 19 surgeries and numerous therapies, according to the Fargo Police Department.

“I’m very happy and excited to be moving forward; if anyone sees me on the road, feel free to say hi to me,” Hawes said in the video. “I’m really excited to move forward, continue this journey, and honor Jake’s memory in everything that we do.”