Eagan massage therapist charged in 4 cases of sexual misconduct with clients

Prosecutors have filed new charges against an Eagan massage therapist who has a history of sexual misconduct with clients.

Johnny Le, 32, of Richfield, was charged on Friday with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with allegations that he touched a client’s genitals during a massage in November 2023.

Criminal complaints in three other cases describe Le sexually assaulting other female clients without their consent at his massage parlor at 4651 Nicols Road in Eagan.

A nationwide warrant for Le’s arrest was issued on March 3, and he turned himself in to the Eagan Police Department two days later. He remains in custody.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says there may be more victims of Le’s misconduct. Victims or people with information related to the investigation are asked to contact Eagan Police Detective Angela Casey at 651-675-5763 or angela.casey@eaganmn.gov.