Eagan apartment complex damaged by early morning fire, no injuries reported

Crews were called to the complex around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews are battling flames at an Eagan apartment complex after a fire broke out during the early morning hours.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video of the significant damage done by the flames. The roof of the three-story townhome building also collapsed.

No one was reported to be injured during the fire, which broke out around 2:30 a.m. Kip Springer, Deputy Chief for the Eagan Fire Department, says crews found heavy flames a deck on the top floor.

It caused a second-alarm response, bringing in crews from Burnsville, Inver Grove Heights, Apple Valley and South Metro to help Eagan crews.

Chief Springer says there were 12-16 units affected by the fire, with two or three having heavy damage caused by fire, smoke and water. Springer adds while some residents are being allowed back in for belongings, a few people will be displaced for a while. An exact number of displaced residents wasn’t immediately available.

The Red Cross will be working to help displaced families find resources.

Many of the tenants could be seen in their vehicles to keep warm early Wednesday, wearing robes, pajamas and slippers and just waiting to hear an update from firefighters. However, police say they called Metro Transit so buses could be brought in to keep people warm.

Some of them woke up to alarms, while others were woken up by firefighters banging on their doors and telling them they had to leave the building.

“I just got off work. As soon as I got in the garage, it started to smell like cigarettes. I didn’t think too much of it, and then I got inside, I ate, used the bathroom and then I just heard the sirens and just ran outside,” said Paul Vang, a resident.

No word from fire officials as far as a cause for the fire.

