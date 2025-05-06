‘Dying to Serve’: Man with terminal cancer visits Minnesota after he decides to volunteer in all 50 states

A man with terminal cancer is using his remaining time to volunteer in all 50 states.

On Tuesday, Doug Ruch from San Antonio, Texas, brought his Dying to Serve Tour to Minnesota.

Ruch volunteered at the Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity Restore in New Brighton. Ruch launched the tour in March, after being given 12 to 18 months to live with prostate cancer.

“I found out in January,” Rauch said. “I went home. I mourned for a few days. Thought about my life in its totality, what I wished I had done more of. One of those things was volunteering. I spent way too many years chasing the almighty dollar and the brass ring. If I can leave a legacy of people that started volunteering because they heard my story, then I can die happy.”

Minnesota is the 17th state Ruch has visited on his volunteer tour.

Visit Ruch’s website to view the Dying to Serve GoFundMe and follow along with Doug’s journey.