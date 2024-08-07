DWI charges against St. Paul officer dismissed pending test results, could be refiled later

DWI charges against an off-duty St. Paul officer accused of crashing into a vacant building have been dismissed pending test results from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, according to court filings.

Court documents state that the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office can recharge the case against 30-year-old Bryan James McKinnon if needed once the test results are received. The Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office is handling the case due to a possible conflict of interest.

McKinnon was cited with two DWIs after officers responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a building at 3rd Street East and Maple Street on Thursday. A fire also started and spread to the vacant building.

McKinnon, who was the only person in the Dodge Durango, admitted to driving, according to the citation. Police noted they saw signs of impairment while speaking with him.