Driver in Chisago County crash charged with criminal vehicular homicide after 4-year-old dies from injuries

The woman charged in a Chisago County crash has had one of her counts upgraded after her 4-year-old son died from his injuries.

Ashlee Rose Klapperick, 36, was charged earlier this week with six counts of criminal vehicular operation, but one of those counts was upgraded to criminal vehicular homicide.

As previously reported, the crash happened on March 14 in Nessel Township, when Klapperick, whose 4- and 3-year-old children were also in the car, crossed over the center line and hit a Chrysler Pacifica head-on.

On Thursday, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said that the 4-year-old died from his injuries. The 3-year-old was released from the hospital into protective care.

All four people in the Chrysler were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities added.

Court documents show that law enforcement suspected Klapperick was impaired, and a tin found in her car contained a crystal-like substance that tested positive for meth. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said that formal toxicology results are pending.

Klapperick’s next court date is scheduled for April 4.