DPS urges against attending ‘No Kings’ protests amid manhunt for suspect who shot lawmakers

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is asking the public not to attend the “No Kings” demonstrations planned around the state on Saturday in protest of President Donald Trump’s expansion of executive powers.

Rallies in Anoka and northeast Minneapolis were already canceled after two DFL state lawmakers, House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman, were shot at their homes along with their spouses early Saturday morning.

Hortman and her husband, Mark, did not survive; Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, underwent surgery and are in stable condition.

A large-scale protest was expected to draw thousands at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, and a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured a crowd forming in advance of that rally scheduled to begin at noon.

Authorities say all four victims were shot by a person dressed as law enforcement. That person has not been found as of late Saturday morning.

Minnesota State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic said the combination of targeted attacks on state lawmakers and flyers in the suspect’s back seat that said “NO KINGS” led DPS officials to warn the public against attending planned protests.