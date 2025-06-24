Dozens of agencies salute late Metro Transit Police Sgt. Beverly Rodriguez

Law enforcement from across the state and family are preparing to lay Metro Transit Police Sergeant Beverly Rodriguez to rest.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Rodriguez fell from a pontoon boat on White Bear Lake over the weekend. A dive team recovered her about 40 minutes later. She did not survive.

Sgt. Rodriguez gave eight years of service to the Metro Transit Police Department.

“Such a bright future, really a rising star,” said Interim Police Chief Joe Dotseth on Tuesday. “When we’d see her out there connecting with the communities, it wasn’t just a job to her, it’s the way her life was.”

Chief Dotseth was among the dozens of officers in a procession on Tuesday morning that led Rodriguez from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner to a funeral home in Stillwater.

She’s likely most widely remembered for her role as a leading member of the agency’s Homeless Action Team, he said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS rode along last January on one of many days Rodriguez spent aboard a light rail train.

The team was launched in 2018 in an effort to reach people who are unhoused and connect them to services and a bed.

Metro Transit Police Sergeant Beverly Rodriguez

As Rodriguez explained at the time, many ride the train to the end of the rail and back day after day, just to keep warm.

Metro Transit has said the team has helped place hundreds of people into stable housing, and Dotseth said Rodriguez alone helped thousands in her two years on the team.

“She had personal relationships with many people by first name. A lot of the people that she helped connect with the services and be part of the team, they actually come back and volunteer their own time to be with Sgt. Rodriguez,” he said.

“Think about that. People are having these challenging times in their lives, going through these emotional things… They come back to help her often, because she was such a great person to be around.”

Rodriguez was also a K-9 officer and spent some time on the board of the National Police Officers Association, Dotseth said.

Funeral details were still being worked out on Tuesday.