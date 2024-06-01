Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy extinguishes fire in Evansville

A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DSCO) was able to put out a fire Friday night by themself.

At 9:14 p.m., DCSO said they received a call about a house fire at Abercrombie Trl. Northwest. The Sheriff’s Office reports that the property owner returned home to find a dishwasher in the house was on fire, with flames spreading in the kitchen.

A deputy in the area, Matt Zinniel, responded, finding the building filled with smoke. However, Zindel was able to put out the blaze using a fire extinguisher. The fire reportedly caused moderate damage, though an exact amount was not made known. No injuries were reported.