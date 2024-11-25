Douglas County deputy seriously injured after squad is hit while responding to crash

A deputy was seriously injured while responding to a crash Sunday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Authorities were called to assist the Minnesota State Patrol with a single-vehicle crash on I-94 near mile marker 86 at 9:48 p.m. A car has slid off the road and hit the cable barriers in the center median.

While deputies were responding to the crash, another vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old from Albany, hit a parked squad at interstate speeds. The 23-year-old deputy was inside and was wearing his seatbelt, authorities said.

Both drivers were brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also state that the squad had its emergency lights on and that there were several flares on the road at the time of the crash to warn drivers of the upcoming scene.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office urged drivers to slow down, stay vigilant and be cautious, particularly during hazardous road conditions. Authorities also recommended that anyone experiencing car troubles to stay in their vehicles with their seatbelts on.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminded drivers that Minnesota law requires motorists to leave at least one lane between their vehicle and any stopped “authorized vehicle” — including emergency vehicles — stalled vehicles or disabled vehicles with their hazards on.