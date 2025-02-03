Doron Clark is sworn in to Senate, restoring DFL’s one-seat majority

Doron Clark, the winner of last week’s Senate District 60 special election in Minneapolis, took the oath of office on Monday, returning a one-seat majority to the DFL.

The ceremony put an end to a temporary power-sharing agreement among Senate Democrats and Republicans that was reached following the death of Sen. Kari Dziedzic in December.

Clark sat down with KSTP Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser last week to discuss what his election means in a Legislature with razor-thin margins.

“We’ll find common ground, continue to talk, continue to work together and, as a member of the DFL majority in the Senate, really advancing our priorities that we share across the state,” Clark said in an interview recorded for “At Issue.”

Clark — who has said his priorities are education and housing — will serve on the Education Finance, Higher Education, Judiciary and Public Safety, and Housing and Homelessness Prevention committees.