Don’t have your REAL ID? Here’s a list of TSA-approved alternate identification cards.

Most airports are operating smoothly on the first day of the REAL ID requirement

The deadline for REAL ID is here, and anyone who doesn’t have one should expect delays and extra screening – but airport officials say those passengers will be allowed through the checkpoint.

If there are any special TSA lines or hoops you have to jump through at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), they weren’t visible to a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew at the airport around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

That same crew had been at the airport for hours and reported that nearly all of the travelers they spoke with haven’t been worried about the deadline finally being here.

Most folks told – and showed – 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they already had their REAL ID, although one woman who flew in from Chicago on Wednesday morning said she hadn’t received her ID in the mail yet. She thought her business trip would have to be canceled.

“I was freaking out a little bit because we had this trip scheduled already, so I went to the DMV twice. The lines are outrageous, didn’t have my original paperwork so had to go to the courthouse, get my original birth certificate and when I finally did get it, they said ‘oh we’ll mail you your ID.’ So, I said ‘Oh, I guess I’m not flying,’ but they said you can fly, you’ll just have to go through special security,” said Amy Evans.

Evans also told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that at O’Hare International Airport, she had to go through a separate TSA line and had to get her photo taken before being sent on her way. The head of Homeland Security said that’s what you should expect at the airport – at least for this week – if you still don’t have your REAL ID.

According to the Transportation and Security Administration, you should show up to the airport early to avoid any delays and reminds everyone that security checkpoints will also be accepting passports, as well as both veteran and tribal IDs.

If you don’t have your REAL ID, here’s a full list of TSA-approved acceptable alternative IDs: