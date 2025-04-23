Donors turned shoppers: People buying more used clothing amid economic uncertainy

It’s noisier than usual inside St. Vincent De Paul thrift stores these days.

Associate Executive Director Wayne Bugg said sales are up about 10 percent. He said many new shoppers were once donors.



“Before they were in a place of [plenty], so they gave, and now maybe a layoff or just conservative-minded; eggs are seven bucks, and so how can I create margin[s],” Bugg said.

Between economic uncertainty and the trade war with China, Dave Vang, a finance expert at the University of St. Thomas, said that secondhand stores have become popular nationwide.



“A lot of the imported goods we used to get from China and so forth for Target and Walmart, etc, they’re going to be going up,” Vang said.

He said shopping secondhand can save consumers at least 50 percent or more.

Bugg said the thrift store has been an anchor in the community when times get tough.



“Typically, it’s the essential stuff, so it’s the change in season here in Minnesota, so people are looking for shorts and t-shirts, things of that nature,” he said.

But the high demand also means stores need more donations, which may become a problem in the near future.



“That’s probably my biggest concern, is that as individuals go from donors to customers to recipients to vouchers, who’s going to fill in the gap?” Bugg said. “I’m putting this out there as a call to those who want to come alongside St. Vincent De Paul and help change lives.”