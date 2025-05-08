Donald Trump nominates Daniel Rosen as next US attorney for Minnesota

President Donald Trump has nominated Daniel Rosen to serve as the next U.S. attorney for Minnesota.

On Tuesday, the nomination was referred to the Committee on the Judiciary, and it must be approved by the U.S. Senate to become official.

“Dan Rosen is one of the sharpest legal minds in the entire country, and we are thrilled that President Trump has nominated him to serve as the United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota,” Republican Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber, Michelle Fischbach and Brad Finstad said in a joint statement. “With over three decades of experience as an attorney and a proven commitment to public safety, Dan will uphold the rule of law and keep criminals off our streets. As fraud and crime run rampant under Governor Walz’s watch, we urge our colleagues in the Senate to act quickly to confirm Dan’s nomination.”

Rosen is currently the principal at Rosen LLC and has over 30 years of practice focusing on commercial litigation in federal and state courts, according to a letter from lawmakers. He graduated cum laude from the University of Minnesota Law School and also served in the U.S. Navy as a surface warfare officer at sea.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Republican Congressional Delegation recommended three people for the position to President Trump — Rosen, Ronald Schutz and Erica MacDonald.

Andrew Luger, the previous U.S. attorney for Minnesota, stepped down in January before President Trump took office. Lisa Kirkpatrick has served as acting U.S. attorney in the interim.