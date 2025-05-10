Domestic dispute leads to officer-involved shooting in St. Cloud

Authorities are investigating a domestic dispute that led to an officer-involved shooting in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department said that officers were sent to a domestic dispute on the 600 block of Eighth Avenue North. A woman called and said that a man she had a past relationship with lunged at her with his fists up as if he was going to hit her.

When officers arrived, they met with both the man and woman as part of the initial investigation. At one point, the officers asked the man to exit the vehicle he was sitting in and told him he was under arrest.

Police say the man initially refused but then exited the vehicle holding a knife. He then lunged at an officer with the knife and cut them on the arm.

The officer fired one round from their handgun and hit the man in the arm. Another officer then discharged their Taser, and the man was taken into custody, St. Cloud officials say.

Officers provided medical aid to the suspect, who was brought to the hospital in stable condition. One officer received minor injuries from the knife during the incident.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department will investigate charges from the initial call and also the assault against the officer.

The Minnesota BCA was also called in to investigate the incident.