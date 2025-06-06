Dollar General posts record sales, but voices concerns about tariffs

Right on Main Street in downtown Anoka, you’ll find the Dollar General Store — one of more than 200 in Minnesota.

And — likely Larry Rudnick, now on a fixed income, who comes here at least a couple of times a week.

“I like the prices,” he says. “I think the economy is going out of control right now, I mean the prices going up the way they are.”

Rudnick was among the shoppers here Thursday, amazed and perhaps impressed by the Tennessee-based retailer’s first-quarter $10 billion sales record.

The company says its operating profit increased 5.5% to $576.1 million.

“I wish I owned the company,” says Barbara Booker, from Anoka. “That’s a lot of money.”

But the announcement by Dollar General was tempered by concerns about the impact of tariffs — and an uncertain economy.

The retailer released a statement, which said in part, “While the company’s first quarter 2025 financial results exceeded its internal expectations, uncertainty exists for the remainder of the year regarding the potential impact of tariffs on the business, and particularly on consumer behavior.”

“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” notes John Spry, a finance professor at the University of St. Thomas. “There’s a betting market for recessions.”



Spry says for Dollar General, the issue is magnified because of where the products it sells are manufactured.



“Stores like Dollar General buy about 40% of what they sell directly as an import that come over on a containership, from, usually Asia,” he explains. “The cost of their inventory is a big question mark, because you don’t know what the tariffs are and don’t know if the courts will allow the tariffs.”

Spry says the good news for the retailer is that its stores are seeing more customers, beyond those looking for deals, or who may be low-income earners.

In its report, Dollar General says its same-store sales increased 2.4%.

“The CEOs of these companies are telling us they’re getting more foot traffic, so more people are coming into a Dollar Store,” Spry notes. “They are getting more middle — and high-income customers, checking if there’s a bargain in the store compared to the past.”

“The economy, it’s hard on everybody. This is a good place to shop,” Booker says. “I would say probably per visit, maybe $20 or less, but I get a lot.”

Dollar General is projecting sales growth of nearly five percent in the coming months.

Spry says the retailer is doing well, but it’s hard to predict the future in a roller-coaster economy affected by tariff tensions.

“You can think about ‘should I buy something now, or should I wait?’ — maybe the tariff on it will go down,” he notes.

Brian Rowles, who retired after a career in retail, says his visit Thursday to Dollar General was the last of many stops.

“I consider myself kind of a professional shopper,” he smiles. “This is my livelihood now, is finding a deal, just getting by doing things to make my money go further.”