DOJ sues Minnesota over college tuition benefits for undocumented immigrants

The United States Department of Justice is suing Minnesota over state laws which offer some undocumented immigrants access to lower in-state college tuition. The government is also challenging a new state program which offers some students free tuition.

Members of the federal government are arguing these state laws “unconstitutionally discriminate” against other U.S. citizens and from other states who aren’t given the same benefits.

Most recently, state lawmakers passed the North Star Promise Program, which launched just last fall and provides state funding to cover any unpaid tuition and college fees for students from families making less than $80,000 a year. The amount of money a student receives is based on whatever costs aren’t already covered by other grants and scholarships.

In 2013, state lawmakers approved the Minnesota Dream Act, allowing some undocumented Minnesotans to qualify for reduced in-state tuition rates and state financial aid.

Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who are both named in the lawsuit challenging those state laws, say they’re reviewing the case. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the following about the lawsuit, which can be found by CLICKING HERE:

“No state can be allowed to treat Americans like second-class citizens in their own country by offering financial benefits to illegal aliens. The Department of Justice just won on this exact issue in Texas, and we look forward to taking this fight to Minnesota in order to protect the rights of American citizens first.”

President Donald Trump has made immigration a top issue since returning to the White House. In the past few months, several students at Minnesota colleges have been detained by ICE, or had their visas revoked.

