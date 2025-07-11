DOJ requests Minnesota’s voter information to see if state is complying with federal election law

The U.S. Department of Justice is requesting data on voters and elections in Minnesota to see if the state is complying with the Help America Vote Act.

The DOJ sent a letter to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office on June 25.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the office hasn’t yet responded to the letter. She added that the Office has no additional comment at this time.

According to the letter, the Secretary of State’s Office has 30 days from June 25 to respond.

KSTP has reached out to the DOJ for more information.

You can read the letter and the list of DOJ requests below: