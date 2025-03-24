Doctors at University of Minnesota file to unionize

A majority of nearly 1,000 resident physicians and fellows at the University of Minnesota filed for union recognition on Monday, the latest union push in the health care sector.

The doctors are seeking collective bargaining representation with the Committee of Interns and Residents, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. They cite 80-hour work weeks for “about Minneapolis minimum wage” as part of their motivation to organize.

“We went into medicine because we want to take care of people, but at the heart of it, we just don’t think that great patient care should have to come at the expense of our well-being,” said Dr. Sofia Haile, a family medicine resident. “In fact, we believe our health and our patients’ health are actually intertwined. Creating a system where physicians can be our best for patients and be our best for ourselves is what we’re hoping to achieve as a union.”

The union said a reform to Minnesota’s Public Employment Labor Relations Act (PELRA) passed by the Legislature last year enabled a broader range of collective bargaining activities at the University of Minnesota, including this effort by health care workers.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the university for comment and is awaiting a response.

Earlier this month, more than 200 residents and interns with Hennepin Healthcare also filed to unionize with CIR/SEIU.