DOC: State closing Stillwater prison in phases

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) says its Stillwater prison will be undergoing a phased closure as part of the state’s economic plan, as well as decrease the amount of current health and safety issues.

According to the DOC, Gov. Tim Walz and other legislative leaders agreed to the phased closure to not only consolidate prison facilities across the state, but to also “enhance the DOC’s economic efficiency”, to stop investments into the facility’s “crumbling infrastructure” and also minimize current health and safety concerns for both staff and those who are behind bars.

The Stillwater prison currently holds roughly 1,200 inmates.

Paul Schnell, the DOC’s commissioner, will speak at a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.

State senator Karin Housley (R-Stillwater), issued a statement on the closure, which her office says will happen by June of 2029:

“While this news is certainly unexpected for many, my top priority is the safety and well-being of the corrections officers who have served our community with dedication and professionalism. As this transition moves forward, I will work to ensure that every employee is treated fairly and given an opportunity for a position that fits their skills-without being forced to uproot their lives.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Alex Jokich will have more details on this breaking story this evening. Check back for a stream of the news conference.