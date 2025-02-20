DOC officials make funding request to upgrade Minnesota’s prisons

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (MNDOC) is asking lawmakers to come through with new funding for repairs at state prisons.

In his proposed capital budget, Gov. Tim Walz requested $65.5 million to “repair and renew” state correctional facilities, including fixing safety hazards and upgrading perimeter security systems.

“If public safety is what corrections is and should be about, then these investments become critical,” said Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell.

Schnell spoke at the House Capital Investment Committee meeting Thursday, saying the state’s 11 prisons are in dire need of upgrades.

His presentation included photos showing the conditions inside some of the prisons, such as corroded pipes, crumbling bricks, holes in the ceiling and rusty locks.

Schnell said that of the 336 buildings across the prison system, 16 are in ‘crisis condition’ with another 61 in ‘poor condition.’

“Currently, we have over 175 projects on hold, waiting for resources necessary for them to be completed,” said Karl Hunt, capital resource administrator for the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Hunt testified that 40 critical projects could be completed if lawmakers approve the governor’s request for funding, including upgrades for water treatment systems, roofing and security infrastructure.

MNDOC noted the department has a backlog of maintenance totaling $732 million.

A spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS any new money from the state “will provide another tool to help us tackle our backlog of projects.”



The house committee meeting Thursday is one step in the legislative process as lawmakers make their own adjustments to the governor’s budget over the coming weeks.